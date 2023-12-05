Rural road deaths surge to 4-year high as new Code in pipeline

A Code for Countryside Roads is in the pipeline after rural road deaths surge to a four-year high, with over 1,000 people losing their lives last year.

The figure is included in a new report showing the disparity between rural and urban road deaths, with fatalities 72% higher in the countryside.

In response, NFU Mutual has announced plans for a Code for Countryside Roads to bring together expert knowledge and advice to make rural roads safer.

Accidents on rural roads are around four times more likely to result in a fatality, the rural insurer said in its new report released today (5 December).

In 2022, an average of one in every 31 accidents (1,017 of 31,395) on rural highways resulted in a death, compared to one in every 120 (593 of 71,151) on urban roads.

Nick Turner, chief executive of NFU Mutual, explained that over 1,000 people lost their lives on rural roads last year, with thousands more injured.

“Rural roads are not only the arteries of the rural economy, but also the gateway to our countryside and a source of enjoyment for millions.

“Sadly, our analysis shows that, after a few years of decreasing fatalities, rural roads are becoming more deadly again.

“That is why we are announcing a Code for Countryside Roads, which will take in feedback and advice from experts and groups to provide a clear guide to how people should use rural roads.

“We invite members of the public and experts to get in touch with us to feed into the Code and hope the document, once published, will help steer a course towards safer rural roads for all road users.”

A survey conducted in November by NFU Mutual found that one in seven people had been in an accident on a rural road, and one in five admit to being uncomfortable driving on rural roads.

Among respondents’ top concerns about rural road safety were blind corners (63%), narrow roads (53%), impatient drivers (50%) and people breaking the speed limit (47%).

In January 2022, the Highway Code was amended to introduce a ‘hierarchy of road users’ where the greatest responsibility for protecting road users lies with those most likely to cause damage.