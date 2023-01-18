Rural road safety advice issued as ice threatens havoc

A rural road safety campaign has issued safe driving advice as ice and snow is set to cause treacherous conditions in the countryside.

As snow and ice once again threaten to wreak havoc on British roads, NFU Mutual has shared safe driving advice for rural motorists.

The rural insurer said it was particularly concerned that the icy weather would make rural roads, already significantly more deadly than urban roads, even more treacherous.

Freezing weather conditions in December saw thousands of accidents and breakdowns and resulted in the busiest day of the year for motor insurance claims.

With the Met Office issuing alerts for snow and ice in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and throughout the southern and western parts of England, there could be another spike in claims.

Advice has been shared for those needing to drive in the dangerous conditions, and motorists are being urged to take action to avoid endangering themselves and their vehicles.

The last wave of freezing weather led to the busiest day of 2022 for motor insurance claims to NFU Mutual.

Dave Rossall, head of motor claims at NFU Mutual said: "The best way to avoid disruption and injury is to make adjustments for the extreme weather.

“Driving in icy and snowy weather requires an entirely different set of skills that we rarely practice in the UK, so it’s vital that motorists pay extra attention to safe driving in the next few days.

“Compacted snow, black ice and low winter sun can all combine to create a perfect storm of low visibility and reduced control of the vehicle, which is where we see a lot of accidents.

“Our advice would be to avoid driving in severe weather if it is not absolutely necessary to do so, and if you do need to drive, leave extra time for your journey and plan your route to remain on main roads as much as possible.

“You should also prepare for freezing weather, making sure you have winter-ready screen wash, de-icer, an ice scraper and sunglasses to combat low winter sun."

He said drivers should also pack some spare warm clothes, a blanket, a charged phone and torch, and some water and snacks in the event of getting stuck.

Mr Rossall added: “While driving, take into account the dangerous conditions and adjust accordingly, leaving more space than you usually would between fellow motorists or other road users and braking and accelerating as smoothly as you can.

"This will reduce wheel spin or drifting, keeping you, your passengers and fellow road users safe."

NFU Mutual’s tips for driving in the snow and ice

Before setting off

• Avoid using your vehicle unless you have to. If a trip can be put off until a safer time, it is best to do so.

• Plan your journey before you leave, checking weather forecasts for badly hit areas and making sure your route sticks to main roads as much as possible.

• Pack your car with winter-ready screen wash, de-icer, an ice scraper and sunglasses to combat low winter sun.

• Prepare for the possibility of getting stuck, packing some spare warm clothes, a blanket, a charged mobile phone and torch, and some water and snacks.

• Tell family and friends where you are going and when you expect to arrive.

• Ensure your vehicle’s wiper fluid is topped up.

• Ensure your vehicle’s tires are at the correct pressure.

• Make sure your headlights and foglights are working and you know how to operate them.

• Thoroughly de-ice and de-fog windows and remove snow from the roof of the vehicle.

While driving

• Drive slowly and steadily and leave larger gaps between vehicles. Icy conditions can increase stopping distances by ten times.

• Avoid braking suddenly, slowing down gently before corners and junctions.

• Accelerate slowly, keeping revs low to avoid wheelspin.

• Drive in as high a gear as possible to avoid wheelspin.

• Take care coming up to junctions where road markings may be covered by snow or frost.

• Don’t use cruise control in icy or snowy conditions.