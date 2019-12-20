Rural sector backs government’s review of business rates

Small businesses have been hit with 'unsustainable' business rate rises which 'threatens' rural livelihoods, the Countryside Alliance said

The rural sector has backed the announcement in the Queen's Speech to support small firms by cutting business rates from April 2020.

The proposal to increase business rate relief from 33 per cent to 50 per cent will benefit half a million independent businesses, many of them located in the countryside.

The government also announced a commitment to conduct a fundamental review of business rates.

Welcoming the announcement, the Countryside Alliance said this support is 'long overdue'.







The government has been urged to publish a timetable of when they will conduct their fundamental review and how it will be undertaken.

Head of Policy at the Countryside Alliance, Sarah Lee, said: “Businesses in rural areas play an important part in the economy and we must have a system which enables rural businesses to compete fairly with web-based businesses.

“The Countryside Alliance has long believed that we need a fairer business rate system which supports rural businesses such as post offices, riding stables and other businesses which cannot be replicated online and which make our rural economy tick.

“We need a level playing field for businesses and an overhaul of this unfair tax is required if we want a vibrant offline economy.”