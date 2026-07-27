Rural sector rallies as Cairngorms wildfire battle continues

Heavy rain and low winds have slowed the Cairngorms wildfire, but more than 75 firefighters remain at the scene as farmers, estate workers and rural contractors support containment efforts.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said nine fire appliances and additional specialist resources were still deployed at 3pm on Sunday, 26 July.

Three helicopters were carrying out water-bombing operations, while crews worked with partner organisations and volunteers using heavy machinery along the northern edge of the fire.

Emergency services also maintained a visible presence in Nethy Bridge and Tomintoul.

More than 500 firefighters, partner staff and community volunteers have been involved in or supported the response since the incident began on 15 July.

Police Scotland declared a major incident on 24 July after worsening weather and stronger winds raised fears that the wildfire, centred around Strathnethy, could spread towards Nethy Bridge.

Residents were evacuated from the village as a precaution.

An appeal coordinated by Scottish Land & Estates and Firebreak Services Ltd attracted offers of support from more than 40 people within hours.

Equipment placed on standby included bulldozers, excavators, tracked vehicles, ATVs, pumps, fogging units, chainsaws and support vehicles, along with experienced operators.

Registered personnel have been told not to self-deploy and will be contacted through official channels if their assistance is required.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have highlighted the contribution of landowners, gamekeepers and land managers to the operation.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland and strategic projects at Scottish Land & Estates, described the rural sector’s response as “extraordinary”.

He said farms, estates, contractors and other businesses across Scotland had offered specialist machinery and experienced personnel shortly after the appeal was issued.

“The scale of the response demonstrates both the resilience of rural Scotland and the willingness of land managers to support emergency services and local communities during major incidents,” he said.

Scottish Land & Estates said the reserve register was intended to provide additional capacity if conditions worsened or operational commanders requested further support.

The wildfire has also highlighted the value of local agricultural and land-management knowledge during large countryside emergencies.

Farmers, gamekeepers and estate staff often know remote terrain, access routes and water sources in areas that can be difficult for emergency crews to reach.

Their off-road vehicles and heavy machinery can also support containment work and improve access across challenging ground.

Beyond the immediate operation, Scottish Land & Estates said the incident had strengthened the case for greater investment in long-term wildfire preparedness.

The organisation renewed calls for dedicated aerial firefighting capability and greater scope for land managers to control combustible vegetation.

Mr Ewing said: “This incident serves as another reminder that wildfire is no longer a seasonal or isolated risk.”

He argued that Scotland was experiencing larger, more complex and longer-lasting wildfires in difficult terrain and increasingly challenging weather.

Scottish Land & Estates expressed support for residents affected by the evacuation and for rural communities, businesses and visitors disrupted by the fire.

It said the response had demonstrated the importance of closer coordination between emergency services, land managers and rural businesses.