Rural support charity YANA to launch new live helpline for farmers

Rural support charity YANA has announced the launch of a new live helpline with an aim to provide immediate support to farmers in need.

Starting from 18 March, YANA's (You Are Never Alone) helpline will be active every Monday to Friday between 10am and 1pm.

During these hours, callers will have the opportunity to speak directly to YANA’s experienced helpline team.

The charity said it recognised the importance of accessibility and ensuring the helpline is available outside of these hours.

It will continue to provide support through their team of dedicated helpline callers with its call-back service.

Henry Kilvert, chair of trustees, said the aim for the YANA Helpline was to reach as many people as possible.

He added: "By making it more accessible we believe more people will contact us to receive the support we provide.”

Over the last three years, YANA has witnessed a significant increase of 216% in the number of requests for help through its helpline.

It said this highlights the importance of providing a neutral space for individuals to talk about their struggles and seek professional help where it is needed.

The charity said it remained committed to improving the quality of life and, at times, even saving lives through their mental health and suicide prevention support and training efforts.

Farmers, farm workers and others can reach YANA’s help by calling 0300 323 0400 or by emailing helpline@yanahelp.org.

It comes after MPs recently accused the government of having a 'worrying degree of complacency' over rural mental health issues.

The EFRA committee’s report found that rural workers including farmers face particular stresses, including unpredictable weather and animal health crises.