Rural visa pilot proposed to help Scottish workforce shortage

A labour scheme modelled on Canada's system has been proposed by the Scottish government to help farm and rural workforce shortages.

This proposal calls for the establishment of a Scottish Rural Community Immigration Pilot (SRCIP), which would represent a new community-driven approach to local migration.

The scheme, modelled on the successful Canadian Atlantic Immigration Program, would allow rural and remote communities to attract migrants in line with their distinct needs.

Participating employer-sponsors within designated geographic areas, referred to as Community Pilot Areas, would advertise vacancies using bespoke entry criteria.

The proposal has been jointly developed by the Scottish government, local authorities and representatives from employers based within rural communities.

However, it requires implementation by the UK government. Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has written to Number 10 setting out the proposals, saying they could work in Scotland 'just as they have worked in Canada'.

“We are calling upon the UK government to make the required reforms to its ‘one size fits all’ immigration system with immediate effect, to avoid ongoing and further damage being done to Scotland.”

The impact of the ongoing labour crisis, affecting both permanent and seasonal staff, is being widely felt among the Scottish farming industry.

A recent survey of NFU Scotland’s soft fruit and vegetable growers estimated that there is a 20 percent shortfall in seasonal workers.

Theona Morrison, chair of Scottish Rural Action, welcomed the proposals: “Rural communities across Scotland have demanded specific responses.

We have been encouraged to see that the SRCIP has been designed to reflect the needs of individual communities.

“We hope that the UK government considers this proposal and acts upon it in ways that support the flourishing of rural and island communities in Scotland.”

Under the proposals, employers and communities would be able to assess prospective candidates, before recommending chosen candidates to the Home Office for final approval and security checks.

Once a decision is approved, community partners – including employers, local statutory, and third sector services – would offer a package of integrated settlement support services for newcomers.

Participating employers, in collaboration with Scottish government and UK government organisations, would also have responsibility for ensuring that terms and conditions of the scheme continued to be met.

The Migration Advisory Committee highlighted evidence from the Scottish government on remote communities in their report of May 2019, and recommended the UK government pilot a scheme to attract and retain migrants in remote areas.