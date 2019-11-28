Russian farm gives dairy cows virtual reality headsets

Initials tests that there was a boost in 'overall emotional mood' (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Russia)

A Russian farm has given its dairy cows virtual reality headsets to help reduce anxiety among its herds and boost milk yield.

Veterinary professionals and technology developers worked together to create a headset to fit a cow's head.

The VR shows a 'unique summer field' environment for the cow, Russia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food said.

It said in a statement that there is a strong link between a cow's emotions and milk yield.







The department said: “Examples of dairy farms from different countries show that in a calm atmosphere, the quantity, and sometimes the quality, of milk increases markedly.”

(Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of Russia)

According to the Ministry, initial results show that there was an increase in 'overall emotional mood of the herd'.

The experiment took place at RusMoloko farm in Moscow's Ramensky district.