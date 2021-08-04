Rustlers steal 64 ewes and lambs from Powys farm

Rustlers have stolen 64 ewes and lambs from a Powys farm despite new figures showing a sharp fall in livestock theft crimes last year.

Police are asking the public for more information after 64 mixed ewes and lambs were stolen from a farm in Llandinam, near Newtown.

The incident occurred on sometime between 13 June and 28 July, according to Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team.

It comes after NFU Mutual shared figures which show that livestock thefts fell sharply in 2020, down 25% compared to 2019.

The rural insurer said emptier roads due to lockdown restrictions made it harder for thieves to make off with vehicles full of stolen animals.

Despite the fall in thefts, Dyfed Powys Police has posted a public plea on social media for more information regarding the Llandinam incident.

“We have a report of a theft – 64 mixed ewes and lambs from the Llandinam area,” the force tweeted earlier.

“Incident occurred STB 13/06/21 and 28/07/21. Breeds included #WelshMountain, #TexelCross and #SuffolkCross.

“Any info to PCSO Gwilt 8054 at @DPPRural or via 101.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.