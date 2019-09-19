Rustlers steal 80 lambs from North Yorkshire farm

Police are now investigating following the theft, which occured between Yarm and Stokesley

Livestock rustlers have stolen around 80 lambs from a field near Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

The incident happened on a field belonging to the farm at Middleton on Leven, between Hilton and Seamer.

The theft could have happened anytime between Sunday and Monday (15-16 September), police say.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The farmer did a check and realised there were less animals than there should have been.







“Anyone with information can contact 101 and quote 12190172310.”

Livestock theft is the most costly crime for the UK’s farming industry after agricultural vehicles and farm machinery.

Figures show that livestock worth £2.5m were stolen in 2018 amid an increase in organised large scale animal thefts across the UK.

Last year, nearly 10,000 sheep stolen were stolen by rustlers in England and Wales, but Hertfordshire Police was the only force to bring a single charge.