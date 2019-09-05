Rustlers steal eight in-calf cows from Welsh farm

Police are appealing for more information after rustlers stole eight cows, all in calf, from a Flintshire farm overnight on Monday.

The pregnant cows were taken from a farm at Abermorddu between Caergwrle and Cefn-y-Bedd on September 2.

North Wales Police's Rural Crime Team took to social media and appealed for more information.

"We are appealing for information after 8 in calf Holstein dairy cows were stolen overnight on the 2nd September in the Abermorddu area of Flintshire," the force said.







Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference X129125.

Figures published earlier this year show that livestock worth £2.5m were stolen in 2018 amid an increase in organised large scale animal thefts across the UK.

This crime makes livestock theft the most costly crime for the UK’s farming sector after agricultural vehicles and farm machinery.

This sharp increase in livestock rustling is an 11% rise in cost over two years.

Livestock theft is particularly devastating for small farms, as the loss of a number of stock can wipe out profits and disrupt the operation of the farm for years as they rebuild ‘hefted’ flocks.