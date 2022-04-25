Rustlers steal more than 150 sheep from Powys farm

Livestock rustlers have stolen more than 150 sheep from remote farmland in Powys, Wales.

Thieves stole 140 Welsh Mountain ewes along with 15 rams from the Abergwesyn to Devils Staircase common hill.

The thefts took place over a five month period, between November 2021 and March 2022.

Dyfed Powys Police's Rural Crime Team have taken to social media for more information.

Powys Rural Crime Team are investigating the Theft of 140 Welsh Mountain Ewes and 15 Rams. All stolen from the Abergwesyn to Devils Staircase common hill, between Nov 2021 and Mar 2022. Any information? Tel: 101 or report anonymously @Wales_CS, Tel: 0800 555111 pic.twitter.com/7R6fsIBPez — Rural Crime Team @ Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPPRural) April 5, 2022

The force has asked anyone with information to call 101, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers Wales by calling 0800 555 111.

Livestock rustling remains one of the costliest crimes affecting farmers, after machinery theft.

Livestock worth an estimated £2.1 million were stolen from farms across the UK last year as fears are raised over a new wave of thefts due to rising prices.