Rustlers steal more than 60 sheep from North Yorkshire field

Livestock rustlers have stolen more than sixty sheep in a large-scale theft thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

A total of 64 sheep were taken from farmland in Marton-cum-Grafton near Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire, on 27 or 28 April.

North Yorkshire Police said 48 of the stolen Beltex and Bleu du Maine sheep were in-lamb.

Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of 28 April, or anything else that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear, or email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220071650.

Livestock rustling remains one of the costliest crimes affecting farmers, after machinery theft.

Livestock worth £2.1 million were stolen from farms across the country last year, NFU Mutual figures show.