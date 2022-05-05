RW Crawford acquires neighbouring machinery dealer Agwood

Essex-based AGCO machinery dealer RW Crawford Ltd has announced that it has acquired neighbouring dealer Agwood Ltd.

From summer, the three existing Agwood depots, at Swingfield and Linton in Kent and Godstone in Surrey, will continue operating under the Agwood trading name.

All the Agwood team members based at these depots will remain, ensuring continuity of service for their customers.

Ian Wood continues his involvement in a senior advisory role, and general manager Phil Bush has been appointed MF Dealer Principal for the Agwood sales territory.

RW Crawford Agricultural Machinery Ltd was established in 1980 by Bob Crawford and became the Massey Ferguson dealer for Essex in 2001.

With the Agwood acquisition, Massey Ferguson will have group brand recognition in Essex, East Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey, and Sussex from four depots.

Crawfords also continues as the Fendt and Valtra dealer for Essex, East Hertfordshire, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, and Hampshire, operating from its existing depots.

Ian Wood, who started Agwood in 1978 as a sole trader said: “The Crawford family has a very similar ethos to ours, putting customers and staff at the heart of their business, and making them a great fit.

"Succession has always been a key factor for Agwood’s future and as the dealer network adapts to the challenges ahead, Crawfords has proposed a pathway forward for Agwood Ltd and our staff.

“With AGCO’s strategy for brand separation, the Crawfords head office in Essex will work alongside our depot teams, continuing to provide the high level of support you have enjoyed from Agwood Ltd over many years.”

Massey Ferguson national sales manager for the UK and Ireland, William Judge, says that the acquisition will bring benefits for the brand as well as for customers.

“RW Crawford and its team have continued to grow as an AGCO dealer which performs as an industry leader for Massey Ferguson.

"Similarly, with Agwood’s, we have always had a strong and trusted business partner with an excellent reputation for sales and service.

"Bringing these two groups together under the Crawfords management will put Massey Ferguson in a strong and stable position to ensure that our customers get the best customer care long into the future.”