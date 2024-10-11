Safety campaign says 'no excuses' to not wearing ATV helmet

A new safety campaign is asking why farmers would not wear a helmet when riding an ATV, emphasising that there are 'no excuses'.

Campaigners say there are serious and life-changing incidents "happening all the time", yet there is still resistance among some to wearing a helmet.

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has launched the campaign, as five deaths linked to ATVs have been confirmed since April.

According to the body, riding ATVs and quad bikes without a helmet on significantly contributes to cause of deaths in the farming industry.

The NAAC is raising the question why anyone would choose to ride without a helmet, or deliberately send a worker or family member out on a job with no helmet.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC chief executive, said the farming industry had seen an increase in quad bike deaths this year.

"It baffles me how our industry still considers this is a risk worth taking," she added.

"Whether on flat or sloping land, incidents can always happen, and we need to be clear that it is a legal requirement to wear a helmet at work.

"More important though, if you wear a helmet, you are more likely to survive if you come off.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says if there is an incident and someone was not wearing a helmet, this will be a key part of the investigation and could result in enforcement, including prosecution.

Enforcement action will also be taken if an inspector sees someone working without a helmet on farm.?

Ms Hewitt added: "We are seeking further solutions to encourage everyone across the industry to wear a helmet.

"Please support our #IfnotWhyNot campaign on social media to help raise awareness and save lives."

Farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 27 people losing their lives on farms in Great Britain in 2023-2024.

Agriculture still accounts for 17% of all deaths in the workplace, according to HSE's figures, published in the summer.