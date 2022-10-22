Safety watchdog issues half-term call to keep kids safe on farms

The UK's safety watchdog has issued a call for farmers to keep kids safe as figures show eight children were killed on farms in the space of five years.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has urged adults working on farms that children and young people must be kept safe as October half term begins.

Agriculture has one of the highest fatal injury rates of any industry in Britain, but is the only high-risk industry that also sees children often present.

Children and young people up to the age of 18 are regularly killed and injured on farms across the country, the HSE warned.

Figures published by the watchdog show that eight children were killed on farms in the five years up to March 2022.

The ways in which children and adults are killed on farms varies little from year to year. The most common causes of death and major injury in the last decade includes being killed by moving vehicles.

Coming into contact with machinery while it is operating, falling from height, being killed by animals, and being struck by falling objects, are also causes.

The HSE said that if children are visiting the farm workplace, they must be kept away from higher risk areas such as operating machinery, slurry pits and bale stacks.

Most importantly, they should be with an adult who understands the risks on the farm and is not engaged in any work activity, the regulator added.

Children under 13 should not 'under any circumstances' operate or ride on agricultural machinery - it is illegal - and children under 16 should not operate adult sized ATVs in the farm workplace.

Where children over 13 are allowed to operate some machinery, this should only be allowed after careful risk assessment, while under close supervision, the HSE said, and crucially after the child has received appropriate and structured training.

HSE’s acting principal inspector for agriculture, Wayne Owen said working farms were "no place for children".

"The best way to ensure the safety of children is simply to keep them away from the working farm.

“If older children are starting to help out on the farm, anything but the very simplest of tasks is likely to expose them to risk of injury or death and is unacceptable.

"In addition, all children should be under full supervision by an adult not engaged in any work activity."