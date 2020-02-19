Safety watchdog to carry out welding inspections on farms

To protect workers’ health, farmers are being urged to ensure they have adequate controls in place to avoid or reduce exposure to welding fume

Inspections on farms are set to commence as farmers are reminded that they must protect their workers' health by controlling the risks from welding fumes.

The Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) current programme of inspections will review health and safety standards on farms across the country.

The industry is being encouraged to visit the safety watchdog's revised guidance to remind themselves of the changes to control expectations.

Employers should also be using local exhaust ventilation where effective and provide suitable respiratory protective equipment where necessary to protect workers in the metal fabrication industry from inhaling fumes.

The inspections follow a safety alert that was issued in February 2019 after new evidence showed exposure to mild steel welding fume can cause cancer.

Scientific evidence from the International Agency for Research on Cancer shows that exposure to mild steel welding fume can cause lung cancer and possibly kidney cancer in humans.

Adrian Hodkinson, Acting Head of Agriculture at HSE said: “Everyone involved in farming has a role to play. While welding carried out in the agricultural sector can be infrequent or of low-intensity, employers still need to understand the risk they and their employees face in terms of exposure to welding fume, and the simple ways they can be managed.

“Farmers are reminded that death, injuries and cases of ill-health are not an inevitable part of farming.”