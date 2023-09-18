Sainsbury's launches UK's largest ever low carbon beef range

Sainsbury's has launched what it says is the UK's largest ever low carbon beef range following a decade of development and five years of production.

According to the retailer, the Aberdeen Angus beef range offers a 25% lower carbon footprint compared to the industry standard.

Carbon reduction has been made possible through a combination of better cattle breeding and animal management.

Beef farms are equipped with technology generating in-depth data to help producers make better farm management decisions.

The range has been launched in over 60 stores, with a nationwide expansion to come.

Sainsbury's said the 'new industry-first process' also offers benefits for farmers due to fixed, forward pricing, providing 'greater security and stability'.

Gavin Hodgson, director of agriculture at Sainsbury’s, said consumers that increasingly sought high quality beef with a lower carbon footprint.

"That’s why we’ve invested many years of research and development into transforming how we produce it," he added.

“Our updated lower carbon premium beef range not only tastes great but is also positive news for our farmers too, who will benefit from more security and stability."

Sainsbury’s has developed the new range with its supplier and beef processor, ABP Food Group.

The retailer has an ambition to become net zero across its own operations by 2035 and value chain by 2050.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s announced that it is investing an additional £6m annually into its dairy farmers.