Santa Maria herd of Polled Hereford cattle to go under hammer

The pedigree herd of Santa Maria Polled Hereford cattle from Llandysul in Ceredigion is to go under the hammer at a dispersal sale next week.

The auction, taking place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 27 June, contains some of the very best bloodlines in the breed, auctioneer Halls said.

The Santa Maria Herd, owned by Tony Vasami, is included in a sale of 145 pedigree and pure bred Hereford cattle, including reductions from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee herds.

The Santa Maria Herd is not within a health scheme, but cattle have been purchased from HiHealth farms and no vaccinations have been given on farm.

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer, said the sale was "not to be missed", with the vendor happy to assist with export to buyers in the EU.

“The auction is carefully selected from sales and on farm paired with extensive use of the very best AI genetics available from the UK and around the globe," he added.

Service sires used include Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks, Gouldingpoll 1 Duncan, Gouldingpoll 1 Stockman and Wirruna Peace, to name but a handful.

The dispersal includes brood cows, in-calf heifers and maiden heifers.

Mr Dymond added: “We have also been favoured with reduction sales from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee Herds, containing great pedigree bloodlines and productive cows with bull and heifer calves at foot.

“These cattle which have the potential to form a new family or simply increase a pedigree or commercial suckler herd.”