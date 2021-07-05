Saputo acquires Wensleydale Dairy Products for £23m

Saputo - one of the biggest dairy processors in the world - has announced it will acquire Wensleydale Dairy Products for £23m.

The business, which will join Saputo’s Dairy Division (UK) under its Europe Sector, operates two facilities located in North Yorkshire and employs approximately 210 people.

Wensleydale Dairy Products manufactures and distributes a variety of specialty and regional cheeses, including Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese.

Montreal-based dairy giant Saputo said it would 'complement and broaden' the firm's existing range of British cheeses, including Cathedral City and Davidstow cheddars.

The business sources its milk from 40 local farms and uses its own unique cheesemaking starter cultures.

With this acquisition, Saputo said it was pleased to add 'another leading and prominent UK cheese brand' to its portfolio.

Wensleydale Dairy Products’ range of cheeses is also exported around the world.

“Wensleydale Dairy Products is home to an immense amount of passion, care, and tradition,” said Lino Saputo, chief executive officer, Saputo Inc.

“Not only is it a well-established British business with high-quality products and award-winning cheeses, but our corporate cultures are well-aligned, and I’m delighted to welcome the entire team into the Saputo family.”

Subject to UK regulatory requirements, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of July 2021.