Scaled-down Open Farm Sunday for 2021, organisers say

The trend for next month's Open Farm Sunday will be toward smaller, Covid-friendly events, organisers LEAF have suggested to farmers.

The farming industry’s annual open day will return in June to celebrate its 15th event since the initiative was launched in 2006.

For this year, the trend will be for smaller events, according to LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), which runs the annual initiative.

The educational body says farmers taking part will still have full autonomy to decide on the type of event they would like to offer, for how long and for how many people.

Examples of activities for downsized events could be activities where visitors can manage their own learning, such as self-guided farm walks, it suggests.

There will be a greater emphasis on using a free ticketing system, such as TryBooking or Eventbrite, to record and manage visitor numbers.

There will also be flexibility on when events take place: central promotion will focus on 27 June, but farmers can choose any Sunday during the month to open their gates.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday Manager, Annabel Shackleton explained why it was 'more important than ever' for farmers and growers to take part this year.

"We are actively encouraging more smaller events this year - a simple farm walk for 30 people is both rewarding and manageable for all involved," she said.

"We know there may be some nervousness around Covid and we want to ensure both host farmers, and visitors attending, feel safe and confident to go ahead.

"As theatres, cinemas and dining indoors reopens, remember transmission rates are significantly reduced outdoors.

"The farming stage – our wonderful countryside - is the perfect venue to safely welcome visitors,” Ms Shackleton added.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2021 will take place on 27 June 2021. Farmers can register to host online.