Scenic 52-acre owner-occupied croft for sale in Highlands

A coastal croft with panoramic views over the Dornoch Firth has come to market, offering a rare chance to own a productive slice of the Scottish Highlands.

Located on the edge of Edderton, 9 Ardmore extends to over 52 acres of quality pasture and croft land, with views across the firth and surrounding countryside.

Classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and registered as croft land (Register No. R1267), the property comprises well-proportioned paddocks offering high-quality grazing.

As an owner-occupied croft, the purchaser would take on crofting responsibilities under the Crofting Acts, which include maintaining active land use and residing within 32 kilometres of the croft.

“This is a wonderful package with some excellent quality pasture ground and two useful outbuildings,” said Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, which is handling the sale.

“The land is easily worked and has good road access, ensuring it will be of interest to a wide range of buyers.”

Rising gently from 2 to 8 metres above sea level and served by mains-fed water troughs, the land is suited to livestock grazing or small-scale agricultural enterprises.

The croft is well equipped with a range of buildings including a traditional harled stone outbuilding, a Dutch barn, a livestock handling system, and a modern steel portal-framed shed with mains water.

Although the shed is not currently connected to the grid, an underground electricity cable is already in place, while the other buildings benefit from mains electricity and water.

The land is IACS registered, providing eligibility for future agricultural support schemes.

9 Ardmore is being marketed by Galbraith at offers over £285,000.