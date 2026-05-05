Scheme bringing sheep into schools reaches 6,000 children this year

More than 6,000 schoolchildren have been given hands-on access to farming this year, as a scheme tackling growing disconnection from food production expands across Sussex and Surrey.

The ‘Loan a Lamb’ initiative, run by the South of England Agricultural Society’s Education Committee, allows pupils to care for a ewe and her lambs at school — and in 2026, it has been extended to a secondary school for the first time.

Now in its fifth year, the programme has reached over 18,000 students across 54 schools since launching in 2022, reflecting rising demand for practical agricultural education.

In total, 18 schools across West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey took part this year, each hosting livestock for a week in specially designed hutches, with full guidance and equipment provided.

The scheme comes amid increasing concern that many young people are growing up without a clear understanding of where their food comes from.

By bringing farm animals directly into the classroom, organisers aim to reconnect pupils with food production, while teaching animal welfare and encouraging interest in the agricultural sector.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with local farmers and LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Education, with financial support from the East Sussex Proficiency Test Committee.

It has also drawn political interest, with Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield, visiting Felbridge Primary School to see the scheme in action.

Alan Smith, chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society and a member of its Education Committee, said many children lack a basic understanding of farming.

“Many children are growing up without a true understanding of how food is produced,” he said, warning this disconnect “has profound implications for the future of agriculture”.

He said the scheme is designed to address that gap by giving pupils direct experience of livestock and food systems.

“Loan a Lamb is our way of giving students a hands-on experience of caring for animals… and understanding the importance of sustainable food production,” he said.

Teachers have reported strong engagement from pupils, with the programme helping to build curiosity and empathy, and in some cases sparking interest in agricultural careers.

While the initiative has been widely praised, its reach remains limited compared to the scale of the issue nationwide.

Organisers say that with growing demand, schemes like Loan a Lamb could play an important role in reconnecting the next generation with British farming.