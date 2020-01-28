Scheme offers three farmers use of New Holland machinery

The venture will give three farmers in the UK the chance to use a New Holland tractor for a year

A new scheme has been unveiled which offers three farmers in the UK the use of a New Holland machine for a year.

The competition is open to any British farmer who can justify how the loan of a machine will help their agri-business develop.

New Holland Agriculture has partnered with the Prince’s Countryside Fund as part of their 'Up to Speed' initiative.

In particular, the firms are looking for a new entrant who could use the machine to kickstart their business, or an existing farmer who is looking to become more efficient on farm.







A farmer who is looking to develop or diversify their current enterprise could also win the use of a New Holland machine.

There are three different kits available for loan: a Boomer Compact tractor, a T6 or T7 tractor and a TH telehandler.

JB Gill, JLS band member, and ambassador for the Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “Over the past ten years the Fund has been championing British farms and encouraging their sustainability.

“This partnership with New Holland is a fantastic opportunity for farmers to make a real difference to their business.”

Applicants must be aged 18 and over, with a British driving or tractor licence, UK citizen with a UK passport and a resident in the UK.

Applicants must fill in an application form and upload a short supporting video explaining why they deserve the machine.

Applications open at 12pm on Monday 27 January and close at midnight on Sunday 1 March.