Scheme opens offering farmers use of New Holland tractors

A scheme has opened offering three farmers the loan of a New Holland tractor for a year to help their business develop.

The 'Up to Speed' scheme, by the Prince’s Countryside Fund and New Holland Agriculture, is open to all British farmers.

There are three different New Holland machines available for loan: a Boomer Compact Tractor, a T6 Tractor, and a TH Telehandler.

The initiative, now in its second year, attracts a wide-range of applications, from new entrants looking to kickstart their business to existing farmers wanting to become more efficient.

To enter, an application form must be filled out and a short video uploaded explaining why you deserve the machine.

JB Gill, former JLS band member, farmer and ambassador for the Prince’s Countryside Fund, helped launch the scheme a year ago.

"I heard first-hand how much difference the New Holland machines have made and still are making to the businesses of the 2020 winners.

"It is an incredible opportunity for farmers, so do consider applying. Good luck and I look forward to meeting the inspiring winners of Up to Speed 2021.”

Rob David, 2020 scheme winner, said winning the use of a New Holland T6 Tractor had saved him time and money.

"In May, I took on some extra land, which I would not have considered without the tractor," he said.

"Since then, the extra land has allowed me to buy some cattle and more breeding ewes too.

"In the nine months I’ve had the tractor so far it has enabled my business to grow. I’d urge everyone to apply."

Applications open at 12pm on 1 February 2021, and close at midnight on Monday 1 March 2021.

Those applying to the scheme must be aged 18 and over with a British driving or tractor licence.