Scheme to help farmers dispose unwanted pesticides

Farmers in the Midlands will soon be able to discard unwanted chemicals for free through a pesticide amnesty scheme.

Between 1 December and 16 January, farmers in Severn Trent priority catchments can sign up to dispose of banned or expired pesticides.

The scheme aims to help farmers remove chemicals that are difficult or costly to dispose of, while reducing the risk they pose to water quality and the environment.

Adam Freer, Severn Trent senior catchment management scientist, said the scheme operated on a 'first come, first served basis'.

"Each farm can anonymously dispose of up to 75 litres or kilograms of pesticides, herbicides or rodenticides that have been banned or are passed their expiry date, through our expert disposal partner, Chemastic," he added.

“This scheme also acts as a great reminder for farmers to review their stores, helping to ensure Red Tractor guidelines are met, while minimising the chance of environmental contamination.”

How does the scheme work?

Severn Trent has issued guidance to farmers wanting to take part:

• Check whether you’re in a Severn Trent priority catchment

• Register details with Chemastic by calling 01287 213155 or emailing amnesty@chemastic.com between 1 December 2020 and 16 January 2021

• After the registration period has closed, Chemastic will arrange a suitable collection date, ensuring all current Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to