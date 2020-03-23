School closures raise farm safety concerns

Farming still has the highest rate of fatal injury within the UK's main industry sectors

Farmers have been urged to implement stricter safety measures on-farm as schools close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the government’s decision to close schools, colleges and universities, the farming industry is facing another new challenge in an already testing year.

It has been well documented that agriculture continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK.

Now the Farm Safety Foundation has said there must be a 'clear focus' in supporting children who will be spending longer period on their farm.







Sadly, two children were among the 39 people killed on British farms last year.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the charity, said farmers need to take responsibility for their family's safety and ensure no accidents occur.

“Educational establishments do not just close and send students home without a good reason," she said, "With the increased threat of the spread of coronavirus, the government realises that this is no joke, and so should we.”

Despite having to postpone their new virtual reality education programme until September, the Farm Safety Foundation is continuing to deliver safety messages to children and young people.

It has written two new farm safety guides – one for agricultural students and one for parents.

The guides have been sent to all rural primary schools, land-based colleges/universities and national Young Farmers Clubs to be shared with their pupils, students and members.

The Foundation will be using their social media channels – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - to share farm safety reminders over the coming weeks.

Ms Berkeley said: "We don’t know how long this situation will last and our wonderful NHS workers are already feeling the strain of dealing with the spread of Covid-19.

"We need to take responsibility for our own safety and the safety of our loved ones and not risk any of us having a farm accident that will add to a workforce already under pressure.

"They are working hard to keep us safe so the least we can do is farm safe for them.”