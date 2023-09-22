School farm visits support programme to launch soon

A pilot project is set to launch offering 20 farmers fully funded training and support to deliver 'memorable' on-farm experiences for pupils.

The pilot, by LEAF Education, aims to help give more children the opportunity to experience a working farm first-hand and better connect with where their food comes from.

Applications are open until 16 October for farmers who are relatively new to hosting school visits within the livestock and arable sectors.

Those successful will receive fully funded Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS) training and accreditation starting in November.

In addition, participants will gain access to the support of the LEAF Education specialists and opportunities to network with other farmers.

Schools will also have access to funding towards transport, addressing a key barrier to getting schoolchildren out on farm.

Roz Reynolds, AHDB's head of education, said the levy board was excited to launch this pilot project.

"We believe that it has the potential to make a real difference to the way that schoolchildren learn about where their food comes from.

“Levy payers picked education as one of the key areas of AHDB’s work, following the Shape the Future results.

"AHDB is now actioning this and increasing opportunities for children to access and experience a real working farm first hand.”

Carl Edwards, LEAF's director of education, said the project would help to equip farmers with the skills they need to deliver engaging and informative school visits.

"This is essential in ensuring that the next generation understands food production from farm to fork," he said.