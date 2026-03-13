School meals could create new markets for UK growers, report says

Serving more locally grown fruit and vegetables in school meals could create new markets for UK farmers while strengthening the country’s food resilience, a new report has found.

Research from the campaign group Sustain suggests that increasing the use of British produce in school meals could help build stronger regional supply chains while delivering economic, environmental and health benefits.

With public sector food contracts worth around £5 billion a year, the report argues that directing more of this spending towards local growers could provide a significant opportunity for UK agriculture.

The findings come as concerns grow over the UK’s vulnerability to disruptions in global food supply caused by climate change, conflict and extreme weather.

The report, part of Sustain’s Bridging the Gap programme, highlights how school meal programmes could provide reliable markets for fruit and vegetable growers while strengthening regional food economies.

Across three pilot schemes in England, Scotland and Wales, more than 75,000 children – around a third from low-income communities – were able to eat locally sourced fruit and vegetables as part of their school meals.

The schemes also delivered strong economic returns. Earlier Bridging the Gap research found that increasing access to locally produced fruit and vegetables in retail settings generated £8.78 for every £1 invested.

The school pilots produced even higher returns, with the report estimating that £9.46 in benefits for local economies, health and the environment were created for every £1 of investment.

Researchers say connecting schools with local growers could help create stable demand for domestic produce while strengthening local supply chains.

In Wales, the Welsh Veg in Schools pilot worked to reconnect growers with school catering contracts and rebuild regional supply networks.

Half of Wales’ 24 local authorities took part in the initiative, while support from food supplier Castell Howell helped smaller growers access large catering contracts and remain part of the supply chain.

Dr Amber Wheeler, research lead for the Welsh Veg in Schools project, said the pilot had demonstrated how school meal procurement could support domestic production.

“At the moment, most of the veg served in Welsh schools comes from outside the country and is often frozen,” she said.

“This pilot is showing that it is possible to increase the amount of produce grown in Wales by using the market opportunity of our universal free school meal provision.”

She said strengthening local supply chains would help improve resilience in the food system while increasing access to fresh produce for pupils.

In Scotland, the Give Peas a Chance! project in Aberdeen introduced locally grown split peas into school meals.

With support from Soil Association Scotland, farmers, suppliers and caterers worked together to establish a new supply chain linking local producers with school kitchens.

New dishes including chocolate pea muffins and a mince-and-pea blend proved popular with pupils while cutting meal-related emissions by 42%, the report found.

The project has already attracted interest from neighbouring Moray Council.

Sarah Gowanlock, partnerships manager at Soil Association Scotland, said the pilot demonstrated how public procurement could open new markets for farmers.

“Peas are often overlooked, but it is something we can grow really well in certain parts of Scotland,” she said.

“It was amazing to be able to shine a light on this product and build a supply chain to make it possible to add to the school menu.”

In London, two primary schools partnered with Growing Communities to source vegetables from farmers in south-east England.

The schools replaced imported produce with locally grown alternatives and introduced pupils to seasonal vegetables through tasting sessions and food education.

The report warns that the UK remains heavily dependent on imported fruit and vegetables, leaving the country exposed to supply disruptions and price volatility.

A recent National Security Assessment also highlighted the risks that environmental degradation and biodiversity loss pose to food security and public health.

Kiloran O’Leary, programme officer for Bridging the Gap at Sustain, said the findings highlight the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains.

“Food system reliance on imports puts the UK in an extremely vulnerable position and threatens our long-term resilience as a nation,” she said.

She added that school procurement could play a role in supporting local farmers.

“Our pilots show that investment in supply chains that connect farmers to schools can deliver huge dividends for local communities.”

Sustain is calling on the government to ensure smaller producers can access public sector catering contracts and invest in local food infrastructure.

The organisation says expanding similar initiatives nationwide could create new opportunities for UK growers while strengthening domestic food supply chains and improving access to fresh produce in schools.