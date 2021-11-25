Schoolchildren show climate-friendly farming ideas to MPs

Nine schoolchildren have showcased to parliamentarians their ideas and inventions to help British farmers become more climate-friendly.

The winners of NFU’s Farmvention competition, ranging from five to 14-years-old, exhibited their ideas for new technologies specifically designed to aid climate-smart farming.

Children from the winning schools showed MPs how they utilised their Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills to develop practical tools for sustainable agriculture.

From a smart irrigation system to an all-season greenhouse, the inventions were a few examples of hundreds of designs submitted by students across the country.

Alfie Roberts, from Shoreham Village School, invented a waste-saving app, while Gregory Laycock-Hammond, from Yatton Junior School, thought of a greenhouse for all seasons.

Class 2 at Wark Primary School invented the Sensor Sprinkler 2021 to reduce water waste, and Aryan Soni, from Wootton Park School, showcased his ‘Smart Irrigation’ system.

Other ideas and inventions included a carbon labelling system for British flowers and a carbon recovery and soil injection device.

NFU’s Farmvention competition teaches STEM subjects through the lens of agriculture and farming, with this year's focus on farming's net zero by 2040 goal.

As well as the showcase in the House of Commons, the winning schools have received a prize of £1,000 for their school to spend on STEM or outdoor learning equipment.

At the event on Wednesday (24 November), NFU President Minette Batters awarded the students a trophy to mark their achievement.

“It’s only right that we celebrate our Climate Superheroes – not just the farmers who deliver sustainable food for our plates every day, but the creatives and scientists who come up with the new technologies that enable us to do it.

“The ingenuity of the inventions showcased is truly exciting and I hope this experience has inspired children about the possibilities within both farming and STEM careers."