Scientists use daffodil extract to reduce livestock methane emissions

UK scientists’ research into reducing cattle methane emissions using a chemical from daffodils is part of a project awarded £2.8m by Defra.

The scientists, who are based at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), have successfully extracted a chemical called haemanthamine from the plants.

In the laboratory, using an artificial cow's stomach, they showed it could reduce emissions by 30 percent when added to feed.

The Dancing with Daffodils project aims to transform the efficiency and sustainability of ruminant farming.

Professor Jamie Newbold from SRUC said: “New innovations are required to address the need to maintain ruminant production while decreasing the environmental consequences.

"We are delighted to be involved in such an innovative project with a wide range of partners.”

SRUC will be involved in the evaluation of the newly developed feed additive and will also be responsible for assessing the dose of feed additive with the greatest potential to reduce emissions and improve feed digestion efficiency at farm level.

Partnership groups include Rumenco, Agroceutical Products Ltd, Analox Group, Beneve Ltd, Bioextraction Ltd, CIEL (Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock), Grampian Growers Ltd and Wynnstay.

Annie Williams, business development manager at CIEL, said the project would focus on the development of an innovative feed additive to reduce methane emissions and enhance protein utilisation in ruminants.

She said: "Secondly, the cultivation of a new cash crop, daffodils, for farm diversification purposes, and then finally the creation of a precision on-farm gas analyser to monitor methane emissions.

“Currently, livestock farming faces scrutiny in terms of its environmental impact and resource utilisation, particularly when it comes to methane contributions.

“Through the project, we can work to address these challenges head-on, and find a practical solution for making livestock farming more sustainable.”

The consortium will also work with farmers throughout the project's lifecycle to ensure alignment with the sector's needs and priorities.