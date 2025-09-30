Scotch beef and lamb drive record £164m export sales

Scotland’s red meat exports have surged to a record-breaking £164 million, with Scotch beef and lamb demand across Europe fuelling a 19% rise in overseas sales.

According to Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) latest annual export survey, overall export volumes grew by 4%, while the value of beef, lamb and fifth-quarter products (offal and other by-products) climbed to unprecedented levels.

EU markets continued to dominate Scottish red meat exports, accounting for 98% of total revenues. More than 99% of beef and lamb export earnings came from European customers, while the EU also represented 85% of sales for fifth-quarter products, underlining its importance to maintaining carcase balance.

France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Belgium were the top five destinations by value. During the reporting period, Scottish exporters supplied beef to 18 countries, lamb to 7, and fifth-quarter products to 19.

Exports played a growing role in processor output, with beef exports equivalent to 10% of abattoir production and lamb exports making up 35% — a notable increase on previous years.

Iain Macdonald, QMS market intelligence manager, said: “These results highlight how Scottish exporters are successfully capitalising on strong demand in key European markets, where supply constraints continue to support higher-value trade.

"Despite the ongoing challenges of operating outside the EU single market, our processors are competing effectively, building valuable long-term partnerships and securing outlets for a diverse range of products that underpin carcase balance.”

The announcement of record exports comes as QMS prepares to promote Scotland’s red meat sector at Anuga 2025 in Cologne, Germany (4–8 October). The biennial event is recognised as the world’s leading food and beverage trade fair, attracting over 170,000 visitors from nearly 200 countries.

At the 2023 edition, QMS exhibitors generated £22.9 million in new export opportunities. This year’s showcase will feature Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork, with visitors sampling innovative recipes prepared by award-winning chefs.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, said: “These results highlight the resilience of our red meat sector and the continued strength of our relationships with European importers.

"Anuga is one of the biggest events in the international food and drink calendar, and it gives us the chance to position Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork at the very top end of the global marketplace.

"Our previous success at Anuga showed the huge potential this event has to drive growth – and in 2025 we’ll be working hard to build on that momentum, strengthen trust with buyers, and demonstrate why Scotland is the choice for premium red meat.”

With exports at record levels and the world’s largest food trade fair on the horizon, QMS says Scotland’s red meat industry is primed to expand its global footprint even further.