Scotch Beef Club to help boost premium meat in foodservice sector

The free-to-join Scotch Beef Club has relaunched to capitalise on opportunities to boost the premium meat's uptake within the foodservice sector.

The club aims to promote Scotch Beef to chefs and restaurateurs, while providing added value with support to promote the quality assurance, provenance and traceability of the meat.

Any restaurant business serving Scotch Beef can join Quality Meat Scotland's (QMS) initiative free of charge, and benefit from the levy board's marketing support.

Scotch Beef holds UK GI (Geographical Indication) status, guaranteeing it satisfies strict guidelines which demand a proven link between the traditions and environment of a country of origin, a product which is of the highest quality.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, said there was an opportunity to grow the use of Scotch Beef within Scotland's foodservice sector.

“Increasing trade with foodservice is top of our agenda," he said, "We have a mission to maximise this opportunity, and to ensure customers are aware of the Scotch difference – the factors which make our premium red meat the top choice.”

Membership of the Scotch Beef Club is seen as an opportunity for the foodservice sector to show their support for local, Scottish agriculture.

Key messages of the club focus on the quality, sustainability and taste and tenderness of the premium red meat, attributes prized by customers.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, which owns seven venues and is a member of the club, said he was passionate about local and regional produce.

He said: "As a local farmer myself it gives me great pride to know that all of our beef is born and reared on farms and crofts in the Highlands and Islands region and so we’re the ideal platform to promote this campaign.

"We’re delighted to commit to support and showcase only the best quality Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork on our hotel restaurant and brasserie menus.”

Foodservice businesses interested in joining the Scotch Beef Club can do so online.