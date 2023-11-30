Scotch Lamb served at Dubai's COP28 as sector eyes 'lucrative' market

The Middle East could prove a 'lucrative' new market for Scottish sheep producers, with First Minister Humza Yousaf among many being served Scotch Lamb in Dubai to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

In a special COP28 dinner, guests will be treated to lamb from Woodhead Brothers in Aberdeenshire, which has become the Scottish first processor to receive accreditation to supply the Middle East market.

Lamb is hugely popular in this region and, with sheep meat production levels of the six Gulf Co-operation Countries fulfilling only 66% of their consumption levels.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) estimates that the new market could have significant worth to the Scottish sheep industry.

In recent years the Middle East has imported an annual average of £571 million worth of sheep meat.

And there is much room to build on Scotland's export market, according to Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, who has highlighted the opportunity today, on St Andrew's Day.

"The Middle East has been untapped until now and it’s really exciting to see this opportunity to sell a substantial volume of lamb to a different part of the world become a reality through Woodhead Brothers.

"Matching up with nations that are not self-sufficient is the perfect partnership and offers the best value to both, and it is the processors who can grasp these international opportunities by meeting the market demand and physically supplying the product.

“The dinner in Dubai, ahead of the world’s largest conversation about the environment, will be a fantastic platform to remind decision-makers about the taste of Scotch Lamb but importantly also Scotland’s story as the most sustainable place to produce it.”

Woodhead Brothers, part of the Myton Food Group in Turriff, is the second biggest lamb processor in Scotland.

Alongside other Woodhead Bros processing sites, it processes approximately 8000 lambs and over 2500 cattle a week.

Scott Bradley, trading manager at Woodhead Brothers, said trading with Dubai highlights Scotland’s ability to export premium lamb and will open opportunities in other Gulf states.

He said: “As consumer tastes and markets change it’s imperative for us to keep looking for new opportunities, and this is one that has enormous and exciting potential.

"Having sampled our products in early November, buyers in Dubai were delighted with the quality and flavour our range had to offer.

"As of today, we will mainly be supplying products into high end food service, the leisure and tourist markets, and look forward to growing trade with other nations as awareness and logistics develop.”

Elsewhere in the world, Scotch Lamb will be provided at dinner at the British Ambassador's Residence in Paris for 350 people today, including many from France’s food service.

Tom Gibson said that with 90% of Scotland’s lamb and beef exports going to Europe, maintaining Scotch Lamb’s reputation among buyers and decision-makers in this market is key.

He said: “Strengthening the partnerships that make it possible is central to QMS’s market development work.

"We are pleased to be providing Scotch Lamb for this dinner in Paris to reinforce its appeal and its story, as well as the opportunity to link Scotch lamb with brand Scotland through Lamb for St Andrew’s Day.”

QMS has also facilitated lamb being served in the Scottish Parliament for all members and staff on 30 November.