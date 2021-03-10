Scotland: 95% of farm support payments now issued

More than 95% of farm support payments have been issued to 97% of eligible farmers, four months ahead of the Scottish government's initial target.

Pillar 1 payments - worth around £400 million - have been paid to 16,931 farming and crofting businesses, equating to just over 97% of eligible applicants.

The Pillar 1 figures consist of Basic Payment Support (BPS), Greening and Young Farmer payments.

The payments comes ahead of the Scottish government's initial payment target of 30 June.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Scotland’s farming community has worked hard, putting in long hours and days throughout lockdown to keep food on our plates.

"The global impact of the pandemic has highlighted the importance of food supply chains and should remind us all not to take food and food security for granted.

“Now, more than ever, it’s crucial we keep money flowing into our rural communities and keep funding our crofters and farmers."

Mr Ewing urged farmers to submit their Single Application Form 2021 applications as soon as they can.

The submission period for SAF opens on 15 March 2021 and closes on 17 May 2021.

SAF applications can be submitted online or by filling out a paper application.