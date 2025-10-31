Scotland's cattle numbers fall again as beef herd decline continues

Scotland’s cattle population has continued its long-term decline, with new government figures showing a drop of more than 2% compared with recent years.

The figures highlight the continued pressure on Scotland’s beef sector, where herd sizes have been falling for more than a decade.

The June Agricultural Census 2025, published by the Scottish government, reports 1.65 million cattle across the country — a decrease of 2.6% against the five-year average (2020–2024).

Officials said the fall was mainly due to fewer female beef cattle, though the number of dairy cows has risen slightly.

The figures form part of Scotland’s Accredited Official Statistics, providing an annual snapshot of farming activity, land use and rural employment.

The census shows mixed fortunes across livestock sectors. Sheep numbers stood at 6.54 million, down 2.2% on the five-year average but 1.1% higher than in 2024.

Poultry numbers rose to 12.42 million, continuing steady growth, while the national pig herd fell to 312,300 — 7.3% lower than the five-year average.

Cereal planting has shifted notably in 2025. The area used for wheat increased by 5.4%, while land dedicated to oats declined by 2% compared with the five-year average.

Overall, winter crops such as wheat, winter barley and winter oats rose by 3.6%, while spring-sown crops — including spring barley and oats — edged down by 0.5%.

These results reflect changing weather conditions, market demand and farmers’ adjustments to soil and rotation management.

The sector’s workforce has remained broadly stable, with 66,800 people employed on agricultural holdings in 2025, down slightly from 67,400 the previous year.

The June Agricultural Census provides a detailed overview of Scotland’s farming landscape, tracking livestock, arable land and labour trends. This year’s survey also gathered data on irrigation, drought management and flood prevention — issues of growing importance as farmers adapt to climate change.

The Scottish government said the census offers vital insight for policymakers, industry groups and researchers, adding that official statistics are produced “in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.”

The full June Agricultural Census 2025 results are available on the Scottish government website.