Scotland's organic farmland jumps 28% in a year

Scotland’s organic farmland has jumped 28% in a year to 168,200 hectares, putting the country closer to its target of doubling the area under organic management.

New Scottish Government figures for 2025 show the total area has also risen 62% since 2021, when the target was set.

The figures include a 43% increase in fully certified land used to grow vegetables, a development Soil Association Scotland says could help strengthen domestic food production as climate change puts pressure on supplies from overseas.

Soil Association Co-Director David McKay said: “By boosting production of organic food, Scotland is paving the way for sustainable food security.”

He added: “It’s particularly encouraging to see nature-friendly vegetable production on the rise – it is vital this trend continues when the countries we rely on for healthy produce are increasingly being impacted by climate change.”

The figures also reveal rapid growth in land entering organic conversion, which must meet organic standards for two years before it can achieve full certification.

In the Highlands and Islands, land in conversion climbed 294%, from 8,296 hectares in 2024 to 32,721 hectares in 2025.

Southern Scotland recorded an even sharper rise, with the area in conversion increasing 452% from 1,761 hectares to 9,720 hectares.

Soil Association Scotland said the figures suggest more farmers are moving towards organic production, but warned that processing capacity and supply chains will need to expand alongside it.

Mr McKay said consumer demand for organic food had been rising for more than a decade, while much of that demand across the UK had traditionally been met by imports.

“Consumer demand for organic has been rising for well over a decade but across the UK that demand has been largely met by imports,” he said.

“It’s great to see Scotland leading the way in reversing this trend, with investment in organic helping Scottish Government to meet its objectives around climate, nature, and high-quality food production.”

Despite the growth, the latest data also shows a fall in cereal land entering organic conversion, alongside increases in rough grazing and pasture.

Attention is also turning to whether Scotland has enough infrastructure to handle greater volumes of organic produce, particularly livestock.

Mr McKay said: “A boost in organic production must be met by action to ensure supply chains can get products to consumers.”

He added: “In particular, there is an insufficient provision of organic processors and abattoirs for farmers in the Highlands and Islands, where we have seen a boost in land in conversion.”

The Scottish Organic Action Plan, launched by the Scottish Government in January, is intended to increase production, develop markets and address challenges within the organic sector.

Soil Association Scotland said continued investment would be needed to tackle issues within organic meat supply chains and ensure growing production can reach consumers.

“We need to see a continued commitment to a cross-sector approach to developing markets and tackling supply chain issues for Scottish organic produce,” Mr McKay said.

The latest figures point to significant momentum behind organic farming in Scotland, but the sector now faces the challenge of ensuring processing capacity and routes to market keep pace with the expansion in production.