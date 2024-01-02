Scotland’s remote crofters receive £230k to help make croft improvements

Scotland’s remote crofters have received nearly £230,000 to help make improvements to their crofts as part of new grant funding issued today.

Through an extension to the Croft House Grant, crofters were able to apply for grants towards the costs of home improvements.

This could include loft or wall insulation, new zero direct emissions heating systems or upgraded windows and doors.

There are approximately 21,400 crofts in Scotland, and many of these have existing houses which have not been built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.

Over the past year, 35 crofters and their families have received grant funding totalling over £1 million.

In 2023, the government increased the grant rate for house improvements, from 40% to 60% of costs, up to a maximum £38,000.

Energy efficiency measures were also introduced as part of it, with an aim to help crofters improve the energy efficiency of their croft and contribute to energy cost savings.

The latest round of grants totalling £229,120 have now been paid out to eight crofters – the majority of whom are based on island crofting communities.

Minister for Environment Gillian Martin said helping retain and attract people to remote and rural communities was a priority for the government.

"This vital support is helping more and more crofters across Scotland improve their housing," she said.

“Since January 2007, the Scottish government has approved Croft House Grant payments of over £24.8 million helping to build and improve over 1,125 croft homes.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the scheme continue to help more crofters to thrive and would encourage people to apply for the next round in 2024.”