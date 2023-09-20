Scotland's remote crofters to receive over £250,000 in new funding

Scotland’s remote crofters will receive over £250,000 to help make improvements to their crofts as part of new grant funding.

Through an extension to the Scottish government's Croft House Grant, crofters can now apply for grants of up to £250,000 towards the costs of home improvements.

The aim of the grant is to help crofters save energy, such as loft or wall insulation, new zero direct emissions heating systems or upgraded windows and doors.

It supports crofters to improve their homes, or build new homes - allowing them to maximise the full potential of their crofts and to retain and attract people to remote and rural communities.

There are approximately 21,400 crofts in Scotland, and many of these have existing houses which have not been built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.

This year, the scheme approved over £440,000 to 15 crofters, eight of whom are part of Scotland’s remote island communities.

Environment Minister Gillian Martin said crofters were 'vitally important' to Scotland's rural and island communities.

"They play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of these often fragile areas," she explained.

“The Croft House Grant enables crofters to achieve the full potential of their crofts while generating economic success, something that I have seen first-hand on a recent visit to Argyll.

“It is also a vital source of funding for people who have aspirations to live on a croft but may struggle to afford it.”

Since 2007, the scheme issued over £24.6 million to 1,110 families and individuals living and working in rural and island communities.