Scotland's Rural College plans to expand Aberdeen campus

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) has shared pans for the expansion of its Craibstone campus in Aberdeen, which could include new teaching facilities focused on animal health.

Initial ideas also include new research facilities, space for a veterinary practice partnership and a new halls of residence.

The buildings would be constructed beside SRUC's new £21m SeedPod food and drink industry development hub, which is set to open in 2022.

The land has already been identified in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan for development to support education and research.

Feedback is now being sought from the students and the local community, with a deadline for responses set on 8 January 2021.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal of the agricultural college, said a 'strong local presence was at the heart of SRUC’s vision'.

"This can only be achieved in partnership with the local communities which is why we are sharing these early proposals to explore how they could be developed further to support the region.

"The views collected during this consultation will help us to develop these plans further and will be used to help us seek funding for what would be an exciting development.”

He added: “We are fully committed to the north east of Scotland and the extended campus will benefit research and education in the area."

Feedback provided by 8 January 2021 will be collated for a post-consultation report for Aberdeen City Council.