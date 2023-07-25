Scotland’s rural parliament receives new funding boost

Scotland’s rural and farming communities will have a chance to have their voices heard in decision-making as part of the UK’s only rural parliament.

The Scottish government has unveiled £80,000 in new funding to help deliver the next Scottish Rural and Islands Parliament – a grassroots democratic assembly – which will take place in the autumn.

The devolved government has supported voluntary organisation Scottish Rural Action (SRA) to set up four Scottish Rural Parliaments since 2014.

The event is supported by a partnership of over 40 organisations, coordinated by SRA and the Scottish Islands Federation, and more than 400 people have taken part in each event.

The outcomes of discussions from the next parliament will be presented to the Scottish government, and will be considered as part of work to develop the Rural Delivery Plan and review the National Islands Plan.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “It is vital that rural and island communities and businesses have a say in decisions that affect them.

“The Scottish Rural and Islands Parliament – the only rural parliament in the UK – provides an important opportunity for people who work and live in these areas to have their voices heard.

“The discussions and views aired will help to inform Scottish government policy-making.”

The most recent Scottish Rural Parliament in 2021 hosted a democratic assembly of over 600 participants from across rural Scotland.

The Scottish Rural Parliament is a member of the European-wide network of Rural Parliaments.

Each event is hosted by a different rural community - Oban in 2014, Brechin in 2016, Stranraer in 2018 and virtually in 2021.

The programme is shaped by a wide range of rural and island organisations.

Chair of Scottish Rural Action Theona Morrison said: “Rural and island places make up 98% of our country’s landmass.

“They are the locus of our natural assets, of our capacity to produce food and generate energy, and of a rich, enterprising, cultural and linguistic tapestry.

“We have an opportunity now to shine a light on the solutions that rural and islands communities offer to global challenges, including climate change.”