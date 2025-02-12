Scotland's sustainable farming payments extended until 2026

Scottish farmers will be able to continue to access payments to carry out soil analysis, carbon audits, and animal health and welfare interventions for an extra year.

The ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments were originally due to end in March, but activities performed during 2025 will continue to be funded.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, who confirmed the news, said these claims would be accepted up until the end of February 2026.

So far, more than 8,500 claims by farmers and crofters have been received by the Scottish government since 2022.

The funding helps farmers meet the requirements of the Scottish government's Whole Farm Plan, which measures the environmental impact of a farm.

The plan includes financial support towards the cost of soil analysis and £500 towards having a Carbon Audit performed.

Additionally, support is available for animal welfare interventions, with £750 for first time claimants and £500 for those who have already benefited in previous years.

Announcing the news, Ms Gougeon said: “All through the reform of direct support, we have been clear that there will be no cliff edges in payments that agriculture businesses rely on.

"By extending the ‘Preparing for Sustainable Farming’ payments for an extra year we continue to stand with farmers to help them meet the climate, biodiversity and efficiency conditions for payments.”

In 2025, farms are being asked to undertake two out of the following plans and audits: animal health and welfare plan; nature report; carbon report; integrated pest management plan; and soil report.

Farmers and crofters are free to select which two they undertake, based on their business practices.