Scotland young dairy breeder claims prestigious industry award

A Scottish young breeder has claimed a prestigious award which seeks to recognise and reward talent in the dairy sector.

Alison Lawrie from Scotland Holstein Young Breeders Club claimed the title of Holstein UK's 2023 Presidents Medal Award at last night's Semex Conference.

The medal seeks to put a spotlight on young talent by highlighting individuals who are the dairy farmers of the future.

Farmers and breeders who have made a contribution to the Holstein breed, Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) and their own club are rewarded.

The entry process began as each HYB club was asked to nominate one young breeder aged between 18 and 26 years of age.

Holstein UK President, Andrew Jones said Alison had 'a great passion' for HYB and the Holstein breed.

"She is very ambitious and has the ability to adapt her understanding of the industry to educate the public," he said.

"Her dedication for HYB and her club is truly inspiring, her enthusiasm is contagious and has brought new life to the club.

"She has a passion to encourage and educate others in her club and especially enjoys working with the younger members to help them become the future of the dairy industry."

The two runners up for the medal, Tom Hull, from Lancashire and Will Horsley, from Border & Lakeland, were also congratulated.

Mr Jones continued “Both Will and Tom were confident and extremely knowledgeable candidates.

"Both are passionate and I have no doubt that they have promising futures ahead of them."

"Will is a very engaging and ambitious young man who will certainly excel in the future.

"Tom has a passion for his herd that will ensure his success, using every opportunity available to him to develop his business. ”