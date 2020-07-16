Scots dairy farmers urged to add input to contracts consultation

Consensus among agricultural producers in the UK is that unequal bargaining power with processors and retailers can expose farmers to unfair treatment

Scotland’s dairy farmers are being asked to attend online Zoom meetings and voice their opinions on 'once in a generation' consultation.

The government’s consultation on dairy contract reform is seen as an opportunity for farmers to have their say in shaping a more effective supply chain with fairer terms.

A number of other nations have introduced regulations in an attempt to stabilise markets and address systemic imbalances.

In the EU, thirteen member states including France and Spain have introduced laws on compulsory written milk contracts between farmers and processors.







But the Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the difficulties sometimes faced by dairy farmers, most notably in relation to sudden price changes.

In response to the consultation, NFU Scotland are hosting a series of online Zoom meetings, giving attendees an overview of the consultation and the issues it covers.

It will also give Scottish dairy producers an opportunity to raise concerns and issues around the consultation.

Along with the meetings, the union has also created a website for the consultation as well as guidance on how to fill it out.

NFU Scotland milk chairman, Gary Mitchell said the consultation was the most important consultation in the 'last thirty years', and an opportunity for farmers to 'reform an uneven supply chain'.

“We see that there is a huge opportunity to change the structure of dairy to make it more sustainable, progressive and improve the way farmers and processors work together for common goals," he said, adding that it was 'vital' for farmers to have their say.

“I would encourage every dairy farmer to sign up to one of the four meetings we have scheduled for the end of July as well as filling out the actual consultation."

When are the Zoom meetings?

All Scottish dairy farmers have been encouraged to join a meeting which are scheduled as follows:

• Monday 27 July, 7pm

• Tuesday 28 July, 12 noon

• Tuesday 28 July, 7pm

• Wednesday 29 July, 7pm