Scottish agriculture charity RSABI awarded £200,000

Scottish agriculture charity RSABI has been awarded £200,000 to provide financial support to individuals and their families across the farming sector.

The Scottish government award has gone to the charity Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).

The chairty was set up in 1897 to help the farming community cope with a deep agricultural depression at the time.

By providing this additional funding to RSABI, they will be able to continue to ensure the well-being of Scotland's rural communities by providing emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it.







Announcing the funding, Scottish government's rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “With the nature of rural life often meaning that individuals and their families can feel isolated at a time of need, it is absolutely vital that there is support available.

“Having listened to various individual stories over recent months, I know the most important thing someone can do when faced with any form of hardship is to put their hand up and say ‘I need help’.

“With rural communities and businesses facing significant uncertainty, I would encourage anyone who may feel they are struggling not to suffer in silence. It is absolutely okay not to be okay over the Christmas period.”

Nina Clancy, Chief Executive of RSABI, said the funding has been awarded at a 'vital time'.

“A key message from RSABI is the importance of recognising and acting on problems as soon as possible as early intervention can prevent a difficult situation deteriorating and becoming much harder to deal with at a later stage.

“Our helpline has never been busier, so it is vital that we are able to step up our resources to respond to the increasing demand. This funding will go some way to helping us achieve this,” she said.