Scottish beef farmers warn 400-day calving rule threatens payments

Beef farmers in remote and island areas could face challenges under new rules (Photo: NFU Scotland)

Scottish beef farmers have warned that plans to tighten calving rules could put vital support payments at risk, with smaller herds and island producers potentially hardest hit.

NFU Scotland is challenging the Scottish Government's proposal to reduce the calving interval requirement from 410 to 400 days under the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS).

The change, announced on 29 October, is planned for 2028 and 2029, subject to legislation, as ministers seek to improve cattle productivity and cut agricultural emissions.

However, farming representatives fear the tighter threshold could unfairly penalise producers whose breeding performance is affected by difficult terrain, adverse weather and limited herd management options.

Under the current scheme, calves from cows exceeding the 410-day interval are ineligible for support payments, although first registered calves are exempt.

The requirement applies to individual cows rather than the overall herd average, meaning farmers could lose payments for calves that fail to meet the threshold.

Businesses claiming support for 10 calves or fewer are also exempt from the interval rule, following changes introduced in 2026.

The existing 410-day requirement will remain in place throughout 2027, before the proposed reduction takes effect.

NFU Scotland Livestock Committee chair Hugh Fraser warned that the changes would create different challenges depending on farming conditions.

"A 400-day calving interval will present very different challenges depending on where and how you farm," he said.

"We cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach that risks penalising producers, particularly those farming in some of Scotland's most challenging areas."

The union has criticised the lack of meaningful consultation before the announcement and questioned whether sufficient evidence exists to justify tightening the rules.

Particular concerns have been raised about smaller suckler herds in the Highlands and Islands, where producers often face difficulties involving hired bulls, livestock transport and challenging weather.

Research by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) has highlighted differences in calving performance between herd sizes.

An analysis of 2025 support claims found that 74% of cows in the smallest herds met the existing eligibility threshold, compared with 92% in the largest herds, according to the Scottish Crofting Federation.

The figures have fuelled concerns that stricter requirements could place additional financial pressure on smaller livestock businesses.

NFU Scotland is also questioning whether ministers have properly assessed the impact of the proposed changes on island communities.

The Scottish Government previously examined the effects of introducing the 410-day requirement, publishing an assessment in March 2025.

However, the union argues that the earlier findings should not automatically justify reducing the threshold by another 10 days.

It is calling for the existing small-herd exemption to be reviewed, suggesting protection could be extended to businesses making up to 30 eligible calf claims.

Meanwhile, separate SRUC research found that Scotland's average suckler cow calving interval fell to 391 days in 2025, its lowest level in a decade.

The report also revealed that 32,636 calves, representing 9.7% of validated claims, failed to meet the existing 410-day requirement.

Although the findings suggested improvements in herd efficiency and reduced emissions associated with longer calving intervals, researchers cautioned that the changes could not be attributed solely to the new rule.

The Scottish Government maintains that improving calving performance can help reduce emissions while supporting a more productive beef industry.

Climate Action and Rural Affairs Secretary Gillian Martin confirmed that the SSBSS would continue until 2029, describing the proposed reduction as a way to "strengthen the targeting of support".

Ministers argue that longer calving intervals increase production costs and emissions, as cows require feeding and maintenance for longer periods between producing calves.

However, NFU Scotland insists that environmental ambitions must be balanced against the financial realities facing livestock producers.

Mr Fraser said: "We recognise the importance of improving productivity and reducing emissions, but any changes must be practical, proportionate and supported by robust evidence."

The union has written to Scottish ministers seeking clarification over the evidence supporting the proposal and requesting urgent discussions.

It has also called for a fresh assessment of the impact on island communities and for the SSBSS stakeholder group to be reconvened.

With the proposed 400-day requirement still subject to legislation, farming representatives are pressing ministers to ensure future support rules reflect the different challenges facing beef producers across Scotland.