Scottish Borders farm praised for strong self-reliance

Peelham is a family run organic farming and food production enterprise based on 670 acres in the Scottish Borders

A farm in the Scottish Borders has been crowned winner of a major industry award for its strong commitment to sustainable self-reliance and biodiversity.

Peelham Farm in Berwickshire has been awarded the Innovation in Farming Award at the national Helping it Happen Awards, now in its fourth year.

The event has become established in recognising the role of farms, estates and individuals who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The judging panel felt Peelham was a great example of a farm that is constantly innovating, with a large emphasis on sustainability and the environment.







Peelham is a family run organic farming and food production enterprise based on 670 acres in the Scottish Borders.

In its organic on-farm butchery, smoker and charcuterie facility it produces grass-fed organic beef, grass-fed organic veal, grass-fed organic lamb, grass-fed organic mutton and free-range organic pork alongside salamis, sausages, burgers, bacon and hams which is supplied direct to the consumer.

No pesticides, herbicides or petro-chemical fertilisers are used and biodiversity on the farm is encouraged.

Peelham beat off stiff competition from Seawater Solutions based in South Ayrshire which turns coastal farmland into wetland ecosystems.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: “The judges had a really tough time deciding who should be crowned winner but Peelham’s continuous innovation shone through.

"All the Helping it Happen Award winners have made a considerable contribution in their own way to rural Scotland.

"This contribution is crucial to ensure that Scotland has a successful recovery from the Covid pandemic.”

Who are the 2020 winners?

• Conservation Award, sponsored by Anderson Strathern: Borders Bird Box for their innovative and effective conservation concept which has made a difference.

• Enhancing our Environment, sponsored by NatureScot: East Lothian Countryside Volunteers for an example of landowners and volunteers working together to enhance the environment.

• Rural Business Award, sponsored by Velux: Fasque Forestry for their innovative, holistic and diversified approach which has resulted in job creation and further ambition for growth.

• Innovation in Farming, sponsored by Douglas Holme & Co: Peelham Farm for constantly innovating, with a strong commitment to sustainable self-reliance and biodiversity.

• Education Award, sponsored by Bell Ingram: Duffus Estate for facilitating an outdoor learning initiative to enable opportunities for sustainable education within a rural context.

• Iver Salvesen Green Business Award: MiAlgae for their an innovative and creative business which crucially aims to reduce the human impact on the planet.