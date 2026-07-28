Scottish charity launches £50,000 appeal for farming families

Donations to RSABI will be matched pound for pound this summer as the Scottish farming charity seeks to raise £50,000 to mark 25 years of its confidential helpline.

The charity aims to secure £25,000 from supporters, with an anonymous donor matching contributions up to the same amount.

More than £8,000 has already been raised following the launch of the £25k for 25 Years – Double the Difference campaign at the Royal Highland Show.

The money will support RSABI’s free 24-hour helpline, counselling, wellbeing initiatives and practical and financial assistance for people working in Scottish agriculture.

Early contributions include £500 from Dunfermline Rotary Club and £500 donated by the Campbell family instead of wedding favours for their daughter’s wedding.

More than £700 was also collected at the funeral of Jessie Young, with the fundraising organised by her daughter, Iona.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, thanked the anonymous donor for making the match-funding campaign possible.

“Their kindness means every donation made before the end of summer will have double the impact, helping us support even more people across Scottish agriculture,” she said.

The campaign marks 25 years since the launch of RSABI’s confidential helpline, which supports farmers, crofters and others working across Scotland’s agricultural sector.

Ms Macmillan said the appeal had made strong early progress and encouraged individuals, businesses and rural groups to organise their own fundraising activities.

Suggested events include pub quizzes, tractor runs, bake sales and collections at local agricultural shows.

Money raised through community events will also be matched while the £25,000 matching fund remains available.

“We hope this will inspire new supporters to get behind RSABI so if you're thinking about donating or fundraising for the charity, now is the perfect time,” Ms Macmillan said.

“Every pound you donate will be doubled, giving you the chance to make an even bigger difference to people in farming communities and their families when they need us most.”

Donations can be made through the campaign’s JustGiving page.