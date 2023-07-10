Scottish crofters receive grants to improve energy efficiency of crofts

Scotland’s crofters will receive help with high energy costs through new grant funding to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

Through an extension to the Scottish government's Croft House Grant, crofters can now apply for grants of up to £38,000 towards the costs of home improvements.

The aim of the grant is to help crofters save energy, such as loft or wall insulation, new zero direct emissions heating systems or upgraded windows and doors.

It supports crofters to improve their homes, or build new homes - allowing them to maximise the full potential of their crofts and to retain and attract people to remote and rural communities.

There are approximately 21,400 crofts in Scotland, and many of these have existing houses which have not been built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.

Over the past year, the Scottish government has awarded over £1 million in grant funding to help crofters improve their homes.

Minister for Energy, Gillian Martin said: “The climate emergency and energy crisis has highlighted the need for energy efficiency improvements to existing housing stocks.

"Until now the UK government has provided no targeted to these households and businesses, who need it the most."

She added: “Crofting plays such an important part in the long-term sustainability of our rural and island areas.

"Crofters in remote areas are disproportionately affected by high energy costs and the cost of living."

Since January 2007, over £24.4 million in Croft House Grant payments have helped to build and improve over 1,100 croft homes.