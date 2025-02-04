Scottish dairy enterprise needed for Strategic Dairy Farm scheme

A Scottish dairy farm interested in driving innovation and sharing best practices is being sought after to join AHDB's Strategic Dairy Farm programme.

The dairy enterprise, which should also confident in hosting on-farm and virtual events, can get in touch with AHDB now regarding the three year programme.

The levy organisation's scheme aims to improve business resilience and performance across the British dairy sector.

The successful applicant, which must be based in Scotland, will have the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts on their chosen topics, encouraging peer-to-peer learning.

Experiences of participating farms are shared with other farmers, enabling them to learn from the insights gained.

Doreen Anderson, AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager stated: “Our goal is to enable farmers to explore new concepts and integrate changes within their businesses.

"This initiative presents an excellent opportunity for collaboration with local farmers and industry experts to implement positive transformations on their farms.”

The programme is a farmer-led initiative that showcases best practices and practical demonstrations, providing farmers with innovative ideas to enhance their own operations.

The existing farms in the programme include those with year-round and block calving systems, as well as fully housed and extensively grazed operations.

Gareth Owen of Potstown Farm, a strategic dairy farmer since October 2021, manages a 451-acre farm with 260 cows and 240 youngstock with his brother David and father.

He said: "We joined the strategic dairy farm programme to enhance our farm’s performance and deepen our understanding of genetics and genomics with our herd of purebred Holsteins and Jerseys.

“The journey has been incredibly rewarding, allowing us to share our experiences and learn from fellow farmers.

"We’ve also discovered innovative ways to optimise our existing buildings for youngstock and maximise our infrastructure’s potential.

“If you’re looking to improve your farm and work on your business goals, we highly recommend joining this programme.

"The opportunity and knowledge gained has offered us a lot of insight into our own business.”

To apply, farmers can contact Doreen Anderson at Doreen.anderson@ahdb.org.uk to request an application form before 5pm on 31 March 2025