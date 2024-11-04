Scottish dairy farm launches 'most natural chocolate milk on market'

A Scottish organic dairy has launched what it claims is the most natural chocolate milk on the market, dubbed 'brown cow milk'.

Bryce Cunningham, owner of Ayrshire-based Mossgiel Organic Farm, has a unique brewing technique which uses waste products in the milk's creation.

The product is made from waste cocoa husks sourced from artisanal chocolatier Bare Bones, which are infused into organic milk along with raw organic sugar.

Mr Cunningham said it was important that his farm created a drink that was not only natural, but also sustainable.

“There's a problem with the dairy industry we're trying to solve, there's also a problem with chocolate milk - it's full of rubbish," he explained.

"We wanted to create something that was quality, using real chocolate not just nonsense and E numbers.

“We are taking what would otherwise be waste and turning it into a fresh drink – and with not an E number in sight, natural cream on top and completing a zero-waste cycle."

After brewing, the cocoa husks are repurposed into compost, combined with waste coffee, cow dung, and bedding, to create a rich organic fertiliser.

This compost is then used to nourish the farm’s fields, completing the farm’s zero-waste cycle.

Mr Cunningham added: “I grew up hearing tales of people thinking chocolate milk comes from brown cows, rather than cocoa and sugar. It’s always stuck with me - why not make it a reality?

“Ayrshire cows are of course brown, so there is some truth to it now: this chocolate milk certainly does come from brown cows - and it doesn’t cost the planet to drink it.”

Mossgiel Organic Farm is also making waves in the dairy sector by launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise £300,000 for a new dairy facility, which has already reached £100,000.

With planning permission already secured, Mr Cunningham said the investment would allow the farm to double its production capacity.

Mossgiel Brown Cow Milk is priced at £2.75 and will be available from 12 November.